National General (NGHC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) received a $30.00 price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NGHC opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. National General has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.76.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. National General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National General will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in National General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National General in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

