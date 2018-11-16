National Grid plc (NGG) Announces Special Dividend of $1.06

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) announced a special dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.0616 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

National Grid has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NGG stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.22. National Grid has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Grid stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

