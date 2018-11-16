National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 465,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.03.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 151,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 520.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 816,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 512,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

