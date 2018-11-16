National Securities Analysts Give Resonant (RESN) a $8.00 Price Target

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) has been given a $8.00 price target by equities research analysts at National Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 327.81% from the stock’s current price.

RESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of RESN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,386. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,630.51% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $25,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,554.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 484,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Resonant by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Resonant by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.