National Securities Reaffirms Sell Rating for Prospect Capital (PSEC)

National Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ Prospect posted NII/share of $0.23 for fiscal 1Q19, three cents above our estimate of $0.20 and comfortably above the $0.18/share quarterly dividend. The earnings beat was almost entirely driven by dividend income from control investments which jumped to $14.7 million from $5.6 million linked Q/Q.



 Of the $14.7 million earned in control dividend income on the quarter $11.0 million came from NPRC and $3.5 million from Valley Electric. Valley Electric has not paid a dividend to PSEC before that we know of. The dividends from NPRC again came from the sales of properties. Three properties were sold during the quarter with roughly $45.0 million of proceeds and a $28.0 million realized gain. The dividend to PSEC thus represented about 39% of the net realized gain. Thus far in fiscal 2Q19, PSEC has sold one property in NPRC with proceeds of just over $50.0 million and a cost basis of half of that with three more under contract to be sold. Thus, we expect that dividend income should be outsized again in the 12/31/18 quarter and think Prospect should continue to sell-down properties and keep dividend income elevated through at least fiscal 1H20.



 The investment in previous past due loan Interdent was increased on the quarter with the cost basis increasing to $235.9 million from $212.7 million Q/Q. The interest rate on the term loan B was modified to 16% PIK from L+6.25% plus 4.25% PIK and term loan A/B was added with a rate of L+25 bps (75 bps floor) and term loan D was added with 1% PIK. The mark on term loan C was boosted to 70.5% of cost from zero Q/Q with the par value of the loan increasing to $35.8 million from $3.2 million Q/Q.



 We are revising our fiscal 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.88 from $0.74 and our fiscal 2020 NII/share estimate to $0.67 from $0.65. ,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

PSEC opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.61. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.71 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 135,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

