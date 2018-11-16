Navigant Consulting (NCI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navigant reported strong third-quarter 2018 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s healthcare segment has grown through acquisitions and recruitment of senior hires. Its Energy segment has expanded through investments in hiring, solution development and acquisitions. It continues to invest in technology infrastructure to augment its technology-based service offerings to meet the changing client demands. Navigant continues to reward its shareholders with share repurchases and dividend payments. Shares of Navigant have outperformed its industry in the past year. Despite such positives, the company is experiences weak performance in its healthcare segment. Higher talent costs due to competitive talent market and Trump’s stringent policies on immigration are hurting consulting services stocks like Navigant.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCI. William Blair cut shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Navigant Consulting to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navigant Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Navigant Consulting stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Navigant Consulting has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $476,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 286.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

