NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) CEO Purchases $475,310.25 in Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 62,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $475,310.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $6.91 on Friday. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Research analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661,076 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 715,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 524,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ncs-multistage-holdings-inc-ncsm-ceo-purchases-475310-25-in-stock.html.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.