Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

NTGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cann initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$11.74” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGN. Pharmstandard International S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 32,903.8% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 829,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGN opened at $7.04 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

