Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 46869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Neovasc (NVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.87” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/neovasc-nvc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-1-87.html.

Neovasc Company Profile (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

