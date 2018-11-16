Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9,130.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nerva has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002550 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00144238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00228168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.61 or 0.10197654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

