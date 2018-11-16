NetApp (NTAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $66.75, but opened at $68.88. NetApp shares last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 200112 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTAP. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $194,399.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,179.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,926 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 589.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 16,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NetApp (NTAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/netapp-ntap-shares-gap-down-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.