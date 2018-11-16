NetEase (NTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30), Morningstar.com reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTES opened at $231.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. NetEase has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $377.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $13,527,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 226.8% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 105,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

