NetGear (NTGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR reported healthy results in third-quarter 2018, driven by the success of Orbi, cable modems and gateways, SMB switches and Arlo business. The company continues to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues in order to maintain its market leadership position and drive future growth. NETGEAR remains optimistic about the prospect of its Connected Home segment, on the back of strong traction across Orbi, and cable modems and gateways. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. NETGEAR’s decision to split into two independent companies involves a fair amount of uncertainty, which may lead to top-line fall going forward. The company’s business is highly seasonal leading to risk of volatility in cash flow and earnings. Cost advantage of NETGEAR's third-party manufacturers in China is likely to erode with higher tariffs.”

Get NetGear alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BWS Financial set a $65.00 target price on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NetGear in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. NetGear has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, SVP David John Henry sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $187,294.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $164,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,229.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,795. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.