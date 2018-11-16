NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,309,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after buying an additional 614,013 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 54.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 284,383 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 254.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,434 shares during the last quarter.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,068.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,195. 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NTCT opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

