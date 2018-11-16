Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Stock Price

Headlines about Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tahoe Resources earned a news impact score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TAHO stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Tahoe Resources has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

