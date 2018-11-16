Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Price

News headlines about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $38.37 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.91%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

