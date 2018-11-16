NevaCoin (NEVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,962.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $50,962.00 and $128.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00115714 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000622 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,549,335 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

