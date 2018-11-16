Nevsun Resources (NSU) Downgraded to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSU. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Nevsun Resources from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.50.

Nevsun Resources stock opened at C$5.88 on Tuesday. Nevsun Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.91.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

