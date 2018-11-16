New Gold (NGD) Given Hold Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a report published on Monday.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.87.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 270.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,015,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.