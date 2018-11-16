New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Media Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NEWM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. New Media Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $841.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.07.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Media Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.48%.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,693.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Tarica bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,453.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 96,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,550. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,543,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 54.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 724,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,516,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,983,000 after acquiring an additional 630,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 318.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 491,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 374,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

