New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post $242.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.60 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $235.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.29 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $6,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 214.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 736,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

