Newfield Exploration (NFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.39

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 554350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFX. Citigroup lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/newfield-exploration-nfx-hits-new-52-week-low-at-18-39.html.

About Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX)

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.