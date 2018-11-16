Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,211 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 137.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,775 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 28.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,763 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

