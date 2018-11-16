Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.67 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,940.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

