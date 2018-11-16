Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 334 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,400 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,241,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,129,000 after acquiring an additional 237,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,315,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $318.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $396.64. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $259.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

