Nord/LB Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for SAP (SAP)

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.33 ($131.78).

SAP stock opened at €92.15 ($107.15) on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

