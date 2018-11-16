Nordson Co. (NDSN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 64.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,436 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 13,832.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 381,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 57.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nordson by 30.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 145,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,044 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.75 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

