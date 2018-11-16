Nordstrom (JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

JWN stock traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 426,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

