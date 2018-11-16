Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JWN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NYSE JWN traded down $7.33 on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 262,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,062,000 after acquiring an additional 933,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,197,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 240,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,090,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,037,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

