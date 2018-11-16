Nordstrom’s (JWN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

“We remain NEUTRAL. While the comp result in 3Q was solid, we are mindful of softer full-price trends and a difficult 4Q comparison upcoming. The full-price business delivered a 0.4% comp, impacted in part by returns from the Anniversary Sale last quarter, slowing from +1% in 1Q and +4% in 2Q. The off-price business performed well as the company continues to focus on improving turns and improving the assortment (+0.4% in 1Q and +4% in 2Q). Digital remained strong, growing 20% (30% of the total). We forecast a slight positive result in 4Q (+0.5% comp, on a 3.5% point more difficult comparison) and continue to forecast a +LSD total comp sales increase in 2018 (around ~2% for the FY).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.71.

Nordstrom stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 905,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $3,484,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,970,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

