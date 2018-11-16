Norinchukin Bank The Buys 4,594 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $164.76 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

