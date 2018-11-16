Norman S. Matthews Purchases 46,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Norman S. Matthews bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Party City Holdco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 1,963.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $154,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/norman-s-matthews-purchases-46000-shares-of-party-city-holdco-inc-prty-stock.html.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.