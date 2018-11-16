Northern Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $115,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $124,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $145,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $937,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Longbow Research started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of WH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.49. 47,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

