Northern Capital Management LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Northern Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $379,000.

NASDAQ PSCF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,419. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

