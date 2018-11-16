Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,943,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.