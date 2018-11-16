Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 13.78. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $563.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

