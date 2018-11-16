Northern Trust Corp Has $7.03 Million Stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zagg were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,535,000 after buying an additional 459,802 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 34.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 453,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 62,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the second quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zagg from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,334.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zagg stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. Zagg had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

