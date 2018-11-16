Northern Trust Corp Has $7.28 Million Position in Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Engility were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Engility by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of Engility and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Engility stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.00. Engility Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engility Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

