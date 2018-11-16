NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

