NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ntv-asset-management-llc-has-6-60-million-stake-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.