Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.71

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 2505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 154,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

