NV Gold (NVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. The company also owns interest in Across the Valley project that consists of 387 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,260 hectares located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Greengold Project comprising 47 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 3.6 square kilometers located in Pershing County, Nevada; and the SW pipe project consist of 84 claims covering an area of 6.5 square kilometers located in Lander County, Nevada.

