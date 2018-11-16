NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $33.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,833,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,553,027. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $176.01 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.