NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Lowered to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

NVDA stock traded down $38.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.83. 38,072,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,553,027. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $176.01 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 40,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

