NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 2,037.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of NxStage Medical worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 21,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

Shares of NXTM opened at $29.12 on Friday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -132.36 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

NxStage Medical Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM).

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.