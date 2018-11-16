NXT-ID Inc (NXTD) COO Michael Joseph Orlando Sells 10,000 Shares

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) COO Michael Joseph Orlando sold 10,000 shares of NXT-ID stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,192,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Joseph Orlando also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 16th, Michael Joseph Orlando sold 60,000 shares of NXT-ID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $91,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NXTD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 166,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. NXT-ID Inc has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.59.
NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXT-ID stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 1,571.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of NXT-ID worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NXT-ID in a research report on Friday, September 28th.
NXT-ID Company Profile
Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.
