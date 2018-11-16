NXT-ID Inc (NXTD) COO Michael Joseph Orlando Sells 10,000 Shares

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) COO Michael Joseph Orlando sold 10,000 shares of NXT-ID stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,192,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Orlando also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXT-ID alerts:

On Tuesday, October 16th, Michael Joseph Orlando sold 60,000 shares of NXT-ID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $91,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 166,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. NXT-ID Inc has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXT-ID stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 1,571.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of NXT-ID worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NXT-ID in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/nxt-id-inc-nxtd-coo-michael-joseph-orlando-sells-10000-shares.html.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.