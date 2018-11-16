O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $45.76 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

