O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.20 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith A. Bush bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

