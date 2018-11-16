O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,130 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 291.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Napco Security Technologies worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 92.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $131,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 4,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.41. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $17.74.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.80%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

