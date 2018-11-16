Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider James Keyes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,128.58).

Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) Insider James Keyes Buys 30,000 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/oakley-capital-investments-limited-oci-insider-james-keyes-buys-30000-shares.html.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.